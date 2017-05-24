The Delta state police command said it has killed three suspected kidnappers and two armed robbery suspects in a gun battle.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner of Police Mr. Zanna M. Ibrahim made available to newsmen said the kidnappers and the armed robbers died during an exchange of gunfire.

Ibrahim revealed that three suspects who were earlier arrested following failed attempt to kidnap

The Police Commissioner said a team of officers attached to Asaba Division while on usual night patrol with the assistance Okpanam Vigilantee foiled an attempted kidnap of Mr. & Mrs Anthony Umeh of opposite Asaba Airport area who were on their way to church for night vigil, adding that one of the suspect arrested was identified as Isah by two other suspected already in custody Haruna Umar and Adamu Mohammed who all belong to a gang of kidnappers that operate within Okpanam axis.

He further hinted that the trio who were taking a team of operatives to their hideout behind Asaba Airport for possible arrest and recovery of their arms were stacked by their gang members and were fatally injured and rushed to Federal Medical Centre Asaba, where the Doctor on duty confirmed them death.

In the same vein, Mr. Ibrahim further stated that a distress call was received from one Ovieje. U. Vitalis residing at Apkorero street Ovwian that four armed men came to his house and ordered him and his family to surrender their belongings.

“The state Anti – robbery squad swung into action, the armed robbers on sighting the patrol team opened fire, the police returned with superior fire power killing two of the robbers while others escaped with gun shot injuries. Two locally made cut size guns were recovered.