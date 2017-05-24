A former Chief Whip in the‎ old Rivers State House of Assembly, Chief Thompson Okorotie, has expressed concern over the continued attack on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson which queried the performance of Bayelsans who have held public offices at the national level in the last six years.

According to him, most of those painting the governor in bad light because of the remark were not even present at the Isaac Boro Day event and only read reports in a section of the media that were clearly biased and unprofessional.

Okorotie told journalists in Yenagoa on Wednesday that Dickson built his speech from the moral questions raised by King Mosi Agara, the paramount ruler of‎ the late Boro’s Kolokuma clan who asked rightly if privileged Bayelsans were keeping the dream of the departed hero alive.

He observed that it was based on that premise the governor also expressed concern on the level of contribution those who have represented the state had made, adding that their attitude has translated to several missed opportunities for the state.

Okorotie said, “I was present at the event at which the governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson‎ spoke about Boro and the significance of Boro day anniversary. The views expressed by the governor on the years of wasted opportunities which included six years at the helm of affairs of the country was not intended to disparage the person of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“‎It was rather intended to call us to duty to ensure effective utilization of the opportunities we have had and still have to serve the nation and the Ijaw ethnic nationality. The views of the governor are widely shared by the vast majority of Bayelsa and others in the Niger Delta.”

The respected senior citizen of Bayelsa said that Dickson used the occasion to register his displeasure and regret over the issue and lampooned those who are more interested with selfish interest and the ‘Pull Him Down Syndrome’.

The former lawmaker maintained that nobody has given more support and sacrifice to the former president within and outside government like Dickson as he stood by him during the presidential election and accorded him a heroic welcome back home party.

He also stressed‎ that Dickson’s comments do not warrant the extreme negative and divisive views that have been expressed by a very few people who do not wish the Ijaw ethnic nationality well.

“It is therefore my advice that professionals of incitement and hate peddling should stop their strenuous attempts at dividing the Ijaw nation and promoting crisis in Bayelsa State that has enjoyed sustainable peace and security to the envy of other states that are not so blessed”, the Bayelsa Elders Forum members concluded.