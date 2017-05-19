…says he’s an agent of destabilisation

A group, Niger Delta Advocacy and Good Governance Watch (NDAGGW) on Friday blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for fanning the embers of disunity in the Niger Delta region through his reckless and unguarded statements.

The NDAGGW in a statement by its President, Kinikan Charles Worgu and Secretary, Akpobome Gibson, issued after its emergency meeting in Port Harcourt said the governor’s childish tantrums and politically motivated actions has cut off the camaraderie that once existed among governors and political leaders of the region.

The organisation frowned at the latest tirade of the Rivers governor during the commissioning of the second Nkpogu bridge by former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday.

They observed that Wike’s attempt at that event to join others and castigate Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson over his recent harmless comment on the performance of past leaders of the region was not only immature but gave him away as the chief sponsor of those who have been misinterpreting it.

The group said it had listened to Gov. Dickson’s speech which he made‎ on the Isaac Boro Day celebration in Yenagoa last Tuesday and nothing suggested that he was referring to the former president and therefore wonered why Wike will be spareheading and sponsoring those slanting it.

The statement reads: “Rather than call his brother governor to clarify ‎if truly such a comment came from him, Wike is busy distorting Dickson’s patriotic remarks. It has become clearer that it is him that has been behind the various publications smearing the image of the Bayelsa State governor. ‎This to us has once again exposed his antics of always playing the devil’s advocate.

” Our question is why is Wike crying more than the bereaved? It comes with the obvious feeling that he as usual wants to curry favour but sadly he has turned himself to the biblical Esau. We don’t know how long he will continue with this attitude but we do hope he realizes his actions and restitute.”

According to them they have it on good authority that the same Wike sponsored Ann-Kio Briggs‎ to mobilize and cause mayhem during the second anniversary of Dickson on February 14, 2017 and this became glaring when less than 48 hours after her shameful conduct, the self-acclaimed Niger Delta activist at a town hall meeting with Acting President Yemi Osibanjo pleaded for the reinstatement of some of Wike’s security details.

Describing the Rivers state governor as a serial betrayal, bootlicker and p‎olitical opportunist, the Niger Delta group disclosed that they are also aware of plans by Wike to sponsor a candidate for the next Bayelsa governorship election and added that he seem not to be at peace with himself because of the shadow of his predecessor that is hunting him.