Have you seen “Pepper,” real name, Abubakar Adamu? He is a Boko Haram terror mastermind who was “just apprehended” by the Nigerian army. Pepper gives us a visual of the kind of Boko Haram terror masterminds the Nigerian government recently freed in a deal with the violent group. With that background, we scrutinize some of the information about the deal in public domain. I need mention that many of the points below are open ended. We may never know the full details and values or answers to these issues and events that concern our lives. But we must ponder and ask the necessary questions.

It Was a Deal, Not a Swap

A swap is just an exchange; but a deal connotes a bit more. According to SaharaReporters that broke the story of the release of 82 Chibok girls, a massive sum of FOREX was paid to the terrorists. Whoever gave the media agency the story, saw handcuffed terrorists dropped by two helicopters and being moved and also saw mint note sealed FOREX being offloaded.

“Our military sources also disclosed that the Nigerian government paid Boko Haram a significant amount in foreign currencies in addition to releasing two of the insurgent group’s detainees.” – SaharaReporters, May 6, 2017

We will never know exactly how much was paid. We will also never know exactly how much FOREX was released. These are two separate figures that only the NSA knows. In deals of this sort, if for instance the terrorists demand $40 million. $100 million may be earmarked and intermediaries may make cool cuts of $10 million pieces and the rest which could be the entire $60 million may be stashed in a cash-paid luxury apartment in Victoria Island; off record and never to be on any record until and unless a Whistle-blower exhales. This is the reality of under-the-counter deals.

The 3-year Prolonged Deal Was Initiated By Goodluck Jonathan

The Goodluck Jonathan government started the negotiations for the release of 234 abducted Chibok girls in early 2014, after the April abduction. In September 2014, media reports detailed the tenuous negotiations that the Buhari government would finally see half-waythrough this May, a year and half into it’s tenure, with the release of about 104 of 219 abducted Chibok school girls.

At the beginning of the negotiations in 2014, those involved included former Minister of Information, Edwin Clark, Fred Eno, now Senator Shehu Sani, Maiduguri-based lawyer, Mustapha Zanna, and PDP chieftain, Kaka Bolori, “along with three top officials of the International Red Cross headquarters office in Geneva,” PremiumTimes reported on September 26th 2014.

16 terror masterminds who were described as appearing “to have a holding grip on the imagination of the fighting forces,” were to be exchanged for all 219 abducted girls.

13 of the terror commanders’ names were:

1. Mustapha Umar

2.Baba Alhaji

3 Baba Gana Mongunu

4.Mallam Bashir Kachallah

5.Mallam Baraa

6. Mallam Baba Gana

7. Mallam Baba Mala

8. Mallam Abakar

9. Mallam Ibrahim

10. Mallam Awana

11. Mallam Yarema

12. Mallam Albani Jos

13. Mallam Tuja.

It is impossible to tell which lists of Nigeria’s Most Wanted the terrorists are on, because the Nigerian army releases images of pictures of posters and has no list of most wanted easily accessible on line.

FoxNews reported on July 9th 2015, that 5 weeks into Buhari’s tenure, the Buhari government kickstarted the negotiations initiated by the previous Jonathan government. The same negotiators continued the apparently arduous task for a year and half.

A Very Powerful Politician In Borno State Reportedly Obstructed Jonathan’s Swap Efforts– Ojougboh

Acting deputy national chairman of the PDP party, Dr Cairo Ojougboh told Naij news that someone powerful in Borno ensured the former Goodluck Jonathan administration could not see the swap negotiation deal through as early as May, a month after the abduction.

He said,

“When in May 2014 we were to receive these girls, we had already committed every resource available, logistics were made but when we got to the negotiating point, the International Red Cross, myself and lady doctor from the SSS, we were disappointed. “Why were we disappointed? We were disappointed because somebody from within Borno state got wind about the development about the release and scuttled it.”

There has been considerable talk about the Chibok girls being utilized as political pawns. PDP party members have gone as far as accusing the Borno state administration of concocting the abduction to bring down the Jonathan administration. The Borno governor has been criticized for enabling the abduction in the first instance by opening the school for exam in spite of clear instructions not to by the Nigerian school board. [See: How Borno Governor caused kidnap of Chibok schoolgirls – WAEC; PremiumTimes, May 3, 2014]

Based on the leveled accusations, it would be of security essence to find out who the said “powerful Borno politician” is and what his reasons were for blocking negotiations the Buhari government sanctified and resumed.

The Main Deal Broker Was Foreign (French Geneva) Trained

Nigerians are very skeptical when foreigners and foreign trained persons are caught involved in national security events. There is typically a perception of the possibility of foreign spy agencies being behind involved. BBC reports that a certain 57-year-old Borno born Zannah Mustapha who runs an orphan school convinced the Federal government that he was the guy. The Swiss ambassador to Nigeria visited Mustapha’s “Future Prowess” school in 2012; Mr. Mustapha was then taken for “mediator training” in Zurich and Geneva. He has received foreign awards including the 2016 Robert Burns humanitarian award and a 2017 Aurora Prize Modern Day Hero award. Involved in Boko Haram “peace” negotiations since the Jonathan era, Mr. Mustapha bagged the Chibok girls deal with the FGN.

Geneva-Headquartered International Red Cross, ICRC Reportedly Sat In On Negotiations

The Nigerian government at the conclusion of the deal, thanked the Red Cross for their assistance. The ICRC immediately put out a statement via tweet:

“With the agreement of all the parties involved, we @ICRC acted as a neutral intermediary to facilitate their transport back” – Patrick Youssef, ICRC.

Further speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Aleksandra Mosimann, Communication Coordinator of the ICRC further denied any role in in the negotiations,

“ICRC acted as a neutral intermediary based on the agreement of the two parties involved as specified in its mandate. “We were not involved in the negotiation for their release, as negotiations often imply a political process which is contrary to the political and neutral nature of ICRC work.”

However the role of the red cross in negotiations with Boko Haram appears to have been more than just transportation.

According to news reports dating back to the beginning of the negotiations in 2014, as written by Collin Freeman in UK Telegraph, published on September 2014:

“The International Committee of the Red Cross has become involved in a secret prisoner swap deal to secure the release of the Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram, the Telegraph has learned. “Officials from the Geneva-based organisation have sat in on talks between the Nigerian government and a senior Boko Haram leader currently held in one of the country’s maximum security prisons. “The Red Cross officials have also visited a number of other jails, identifying a list of 16 senior commanders that Boko Haram wants freed in exchange for its hostages.”