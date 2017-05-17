PRESS RELEASE
Our attention has been drawn to a story in a section of the media
quoting the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai
Mohammed, as saying ”we don’t know who will sign the 2017 budget”.
This quote is a malicious misrepresentation of what transpired at the
post-Federal Executive Council Meeting press briefing on Wednesday, 17
May 2017.
When the Minister was asked a question relating to the signing of the
2017 Budget, his response was: ”When it is transmitted to the
Presidency, the issue will be addressed.”
Anything beyond that response amounts to deliberate mischief and
should be ignored.
Segun Adeyemi
SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja