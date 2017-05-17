PRESS RELEASE

Our attention has been drawn to a story in a section of the media

quoting the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai

Mohammed, as saying ”we don’t know who will sign the 2017 budget”.

This quote is a malicious misrepresentation of what transpired at the

post-Federal Executive Council Meeting press briefing on Wednesday, 17

May 2017.

When the Minister was asked a question relating to the signing of the

2017 Budget, his response was: ”When it is transmitted to the

Presidency, the issue will be addressed.”

Anything beyond that response amounts to deliberate mischief and

should be ignored.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja