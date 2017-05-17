Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa Tuesday, described the late Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro as a symbol of the Ijaw struggle, whose agitation and activism for a better life for his people can never be forgotten.

According to him, the late Boro even though he had passed on remains in the heart of many because of the sacrifices and contributions he made and added that he will forever be honored as a true Ijaw hero.

The governor spoke during an event to mark the 2017 Isaac Boro Day where he described the late activist as a brave man who was very passionate to end the oppression and subjugation of Ijaw people.

‎Dickson stated that Boro alongside his comrades left the comfort of their lives to fight for others, an attribute which he said is rare and urged people to emulate them as that which they fought for still exists.

He said ” Isaac Boro and his fellow comrades believed in the wellbeing ‎and welfare of their people and not themselves. They stood trial, were convicted and sentenced to death before they were later pardoned. They fought for our liberation to prevent another colonialism”.

‎The governor who used the occasion to announce the commencement of a special allowance for the wife of the late Boro also told the gathering that his government is building the capacity of youths in the state in various fields to take over from the departed heros who were equally committed to education.

He said, “As a people we need to have a clear sense of direction, a clear sense of strategy. If you don’t know, let me inform you that you belong to an ethnic group that is the most oppressed and deprived on the face of the earth.

“That is why we are working hard to lay the foundation for a new Bayelsa and a new Ijaw nation. We are raising a new generation of Isaac Boro to give intellectual bite to the Niger Delta struggle because the battles are not over but the territories, terrains and story must change.

“I have therefore directed that henceforth “Boro Day” should be celebrated in all our schools to underscore the importance of the life and times of the late Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro and the ideals for which he stood, fought and died for, which is an important part of our history”

Dickson also used the event to berate some privileged Bayelsans who are occupying sensitive positions but have refused to attract any meaningful development to the state because of politics.

In their goodwill messages, the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, Alfred Diete-Spiff and the chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Forum, Chief Francis Doukpola said Boro lived and died for what he believed in.

On their part, the Ebidaowei of Kolokuma‎, King Mosi Agara and the first daughter of the late Boro, Esther praised Dickson for keeping the name of their departed hero alive.

The highligt o‎f the event was the laying of wreath at the graveside of Boro by the governor, his deputy and other dignitaries.