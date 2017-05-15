The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has said that he would not be in the struggle if Chief Ralph Uwazuruike had done the right thing.

Kanu said he would not have loved to be in the forefront of the struggle, as he likes giving support, but Uwazuruike’s inability to coordinate the struggle the right way, led to his being active in the struggle.

Kanu stated this in a chat with our correspondent in his father’s palace at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia state.

Speaking on the reason governors of the south east have not joined the struggle, Kanu said south east governors were afraid of losing their positions and political relevance in the area.

He said that was why the governors and their likes in the zone were not supporting the Biafra struggle.

He said the fear being entertained by such people were neither here nor there because the Biafra republic would be founded on the principle of justice, equity and fairness.

He said “I don’t know why they are just afraid. Biafra will be a home for all people who agree with our values.

” If you are from Sokoto you can be a Biafran if you believe in our value system of equity, justice and fairness.

“I don’t even intend to be the head of Biafra republic in the end. I don’t like to always lead. I want to be led so that I can proffer solutions.

” If Uwazuruike had done well, I won’t be doing what I’m doing today. I’m into this struggle because of leadership vacuum. I’m into this fight because my people are suffering; they are being denied of their rights and privileges.

” Nothing will stop this fight. And I must assure you we are almost there. Biafra is almost here with us.

Asked whether he agreed with the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu that Biafra should be a thing of the mind and not a geographical space, Kanu said Biafra had a geographical location and that the people of Biafra were known and defined.

” The only difference is that if you are good and believe in our value system, and you are from Sokoto or Kano, you are can be a Biafran. It will be a place for good things for good people.

He said those who were distancing themselves from the Biafra struggle would regret it.

“If you don’t join , you will be irrelevant in the end because the Biafra Republic is sure”.