A Chief Magistrate Court 3 in Bauchi state has charged nine suspected political thugs popularly known as Sarasuka to one year six months imprisonment or pay fine of N53,000 each.

The suspects were among eleven suspects arrested on the 6/5/2017, by Police Patrol Team attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) Bauchi in Dass LGA of Bauchi State during the flag off of constituency projects by Speaker of Federal House of Representatives RT. Hon Yakubu Dogara.

The Suspects who were subsequently arraigned before the Cheif magistrate court were charged for Criminal Conspiracy and thuggery.

According to Public Relation Officer of the state command, SP Haruna Mohammed, the suspects pleaded guilty “and sentenced to One year Six months imprisonment or pay option of Fifty Three Thousand Naira (#53,000)each.

“Two Suspects were also charged for Causing hurt and thuggery also pleaded guilty, summarily convicted and sentenced to One year Seven months imprisonment each.

“In addition, they were also ordered to pay compensation of #15,000 to the victim or serve a Prison Sentence in leu.‎