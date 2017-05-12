Operatives of Delta State Police Anti-Kidnapping And Ciber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) said it has shot dead five suspected killers of Area Commander of Ughelli, ACP Usman Ndandabo in a gun duel.

It would be recalled that Mr. Ndandabo was shot at about 8:00pm on Sunday might by unidentified gun men while returning from outing in his Nissan SUV.

Since the killing of the police officer, the state Commissioner of police Mr. Zanna M.Ibrahim relocated to Ighelli trying to fish out the culprit.

Confirming the killing of the suspects in a telephone interview, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim narrated that the duo of Lucky Onumeri and Charles Ighomuaye were earlier arrested by the operatives and confessed to have participated in the killing of the ACP.

Mr. Ibrahim, narrating further said the two suspects led the operatives of the command to their hideouts where other gang members were hiding, adding that on reaching the location the hiding suspects opened fire on the operatives.

He added that in the ensuing gun battle, the gallant operatives shot five suspects who sustained varying degree of injuries, noting that the suspects were rushed to hospital but were confirmed dead by the doctor.

The CP further revealed that one suspect escaped with gun shot injuries and one vehicle was recovered at the location, urging the general public to be on the lookout for any suspect with gun shot injuries and report to the nearest police station.

He further hinted that the suspects equally confessed to the killing of Deputy Superintendent of Police, German Emmanuel who had been declared missing since 2016.