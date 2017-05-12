A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has appealed to the Kano state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the state House of Assembly to handle with care the allegations levelled against the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II.

Frank specifically begged the governor and other top state government functionaries not to promote any move that will lead to the dethronement of the popular Emir, saying such could become a bad precedence against traditional institutions in the state and the country at large.

Recall that the Kano state House of Assembly had set up an eight-man committee to investigate the outspoken Emir on allegations bordering on his purported misconduct and alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.

But reacting to the development through a statement on Friday in Abuja, Comrade Frank, urged Governor Ganduje to overlook some of the perceived excesses of Malam Sanusi who he described as a kind of “new generation Emir.”

Frank also appealed to the respected Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, other traditional leaders in the country, Northern Governors Forum and other elders in the region to intervene and settle the matter amicably.

“I will call on our traditional fathers to quickly intervene now before this controversy between the state government and the Kano Emirate degenerate into unexpected.

“While I want to make a passionate appeal to our dear Governor Ganduje and the state lawmakers not exercise their full strength against whatever perceived wrong doings by Malam Sanusi led Emirate in Kano, I believe like other opinion leaders have said that there should be a way to amicably settle the differences.”

The APC deputy publicity secretary reminded the state lawmakers and the governor not to forget so soon how Sanusi spoke out the truth during the past administration which later garnered substantial support for the enthronement of APC government in the country.

Comrade Frank also called on the federal government not to keep quite but intervene to ensure peace and tranquility between Jano state government and Emir Sanusi led Emirate.