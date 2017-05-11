A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Gudu, yesterday remanded former minister of the FCT, Bala Muhammed in Kuje prisons until the determination of his bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned the former minister before Justice Abubakar Talba, on a six-counts charge bordering on bribery in the sum of N864 million and false asset declaration of properties in Abuja and Kaduna.

According to the EFCC, the ex-minister accepted N550 million in gratification from the Aso Savings and Loans Ltd, in respect of house 2599 and 2600 Cadastral Zone AO4, Asokoro, Abuja sometime in 2014.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, his counsel Chris Uche (SAN) applied for bail on self-recognizance.

He argued that bail was the constitutional right of the defendant and being a former senator and minister, he should be granted on self-recognizance, adding that his medical condition was another reason for him to be granted bail.

Prosecution counsel, Ben Ikani however opposed the application saying the medical certificate attached to the application was not a recent one and did not answer to the present situation. He said that the defendant had fully recovered.

He told the court that even if the defendant would be granted bail, the conditions should be such stringent that will compel the defendant to appear in court throughout the trial.

Justice Talba thereafter adjourned the matter to Friday 12th June for ruling on the bail application. He ordered that the ex-minister be remanded in Kuje Prisons pending the determination of the application.

Source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/court-remands-ex-fct-minister-in-kuje-prisons/197184.html