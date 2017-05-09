The anti-corruption effort by the Mohammadu Buhari administration may have been the selling point for the Buhari campaign mantra during the period leading up to his arrival at the Presidential Villa. The President’s body language and action in the early days of his administration seemed promising and at par with promises made during the campaign period. But information made available to 247ureports.com indicates that the effort to rejuvenate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] into a formidable anti-graft entity failed successfully.

Recently obtained documentary evidence exposes the strength of structured corruption within the Magu led EFCC and the general effort against combating financial crimes. It revealed that with the return of Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, that he took actions and decisions to call back retired police officers who he had worked with before and had had a working relationship and trust.

Through the action by Magu, many of the former operatives at the EFCC returned to the EFCC. And some became the arrowheads in virtually all important and/or crucial operations. Magu used the ‘trusted’ men to carry out sensitive operations which are expected to net heavy cash. This according to a source within the EFCC who 247ureports.com that Magu and his operatives have “made a killing” in this war against corruption. “They engage in shakedowns and blackmails instead of hunting after criminals”.

Three officers are known to be notorious and have a well-developed appetite for corruption. They include John Odoh, Hamza Abdullahi [Principal Detective, Superintendent level 12], Abubakar Aliyu Madaki. The three musketeers are the operative eyes of Magu. “They collect money from people for Magu”.

Abubakar Madaki retired as a Superintendent of Police in December of 2013 from the EFCC where he was assigned. His profile indicated he studied law. During his stay at the EFCC, he “was not considered wealthy”, stated the source inside the EFCC. Madaki was called back to the EFCC by Ibrahim Magu, months after he was appointed as the top boss of the EFCC.

During Madaki’s initial stay at the EFCC and in his second arrival, he has acquired choice properties across the country worth billions of Naira. He has acquired a N450million house in Wuse 2 and another house for his lady friend Wuse 4 worth 200million. [Pictures and details of the houses to be provided].

Superintendent Madaki also made purchases of lands in nearby Nasarawa State worth over N10billion.

On January 2014, he purchased over 300.56Hectares in Angwan Sa’aka, Karu Local Government Council, Nasarawa State. On the same January 2014, he purchased over 60.59hectares in Angwan Chediya, Karu Local Government Council, Nasarawa State.

On February 2010, he purchased over 61hectares in Angwan Monday, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State.

On June 2016, he purchased over 34.38hectares in Angwan Sarkin Mada along Angwan Chero Road, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State.

On August 2016, he purchased over 16.96hectares at Gunduma along Madubi road, Karshi Development Area, Karu, LGC, Nasarawa State.

All of the above land were surveyed by Musa Bature. Musa confirmed to 247ureports.com on the telephone, he surveyed the land personally for Madaki. He confirmed Madaki was an agent of EFCC.

Abubakar Aliyu Madaki effectively purchased 474hectares of land on a Police Superintendent’s salary. The size of 474hectares is that of a medium sized Nigerian village. Some displeased staff within the EFCC point to the acquisition as sure sign of ill-gotten wealth. A source tells 247ureports.com that Madaki was not supposed to be returned to the EFCC “if he did not know where the bodies were buried”. The source explained that Madaki, as a retired officer, had no place at the operations unit. “He is only here to facilitate corruption and to collect money”.

247ureports.com reached out to the Chairman to the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay [SAN], regarding the recent discovery of corruption within the leadership structure of the EFCC. He failed to respond.

Prof. Sagay had been on the forefronts on the battle against corruption Judges. He revealed how some retired Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN) had, over the years, acted as conduits for corruption on the Bench. He offered recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari not to appoint Justice Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, as recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for the office of the nation’s Chief Justice.

With the exchange between the presidency and the national assembly over the confirmation of the acting chairman of the EFCC continues back and forth, informed observers expect the the Chairman to the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Sagay to recommend probe into the revelations of “sudden wealth” in the pockets of operatives of the EFCC who are “close” to the acting chairman.