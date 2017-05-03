Information permeating within the intelligence community in the country has it that the President of the federal republic of Nigeria may have been whisked out of the country on the last night hours of Tuesday May 2, 2017. This is following the President’s supposed meeting with some of his top aides on early hours of Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

But hard evidence pointing to the possible exist of the president from Nigeria appeared non-existent. Evidence, rather, pointed away from the possibility.

The President absence at the federal executive council [FEC] appears puzzling and contradictory to the report from the presidency indicating that the President was returning to work at the office. His absence resuscitated the rumour of the president’s emergency exit from the country.

Information made available indicates that the President had been undergoing intensive medical procedure at a makeshift medical centre inside Presidential villa. The makeshift medical centre, according to the information was erected hastily by a group of medical experts from the USA and Canada.

The centre is estimated to cost over N2billion to put together including the medical equipment that were flown in.

It remains uncertain if the President was flown out of the country for medical treatment.

Stay tuned