Urges Osun Citizens to troop out for registration

The Osun State Chairman of the Hope Democratic Party, Mr. Wole Adedoyin has commended the Osun State Branch of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the remarkable improvement in the ongoing voters registration exercise in the state, which has gathered meritorious commendations from Osun State Citizens and politicians. The party urged the people to cooperate with INEC and troop out to register.

This is contained in the party’s press release signed by the Osun State Chairman of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) Mr. Wole Adedoyin on the ongoing CVR exercise in the state.

Mr. Adedoyin noted that INEC had overcome the initial challenges, which characterized the exercise and made it for people to be registered in just about five minutes. He further appealed to the Osun State citizens to be patient and come out enmasse to register so as to vote for the candidate of their choice in the forthcoming 2018 Guber election in the State.

The release scored the INEC very high in public awareness and sensitization of the registration, opening and closing of registration centres, conduct of its officials and availability and functioning of Direct Data Capturing (DDC) machines.

“We are fully aware of the importance of Continous Voters Registration exercise. While it is duly provided for in the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended), it must be emphasized that accommodating all and sundry in the Voters Register comes first and must be subjected to all due diligence for all to register before displays are made. I am appealing to other political parties in Osun State to assist INEC in the area of creating awareness for their members to participate in the ongoing registration exercise in the state” Adedoyin said.

The party however said it is important that the personnel who will operate the machines are adequately trained to understand how to manipulate the hardwares even when they malfunction.”