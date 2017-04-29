PRESS RELEASE – 28th April, 2017

With great sense of responsibility, Nzuko Umunna join other well-meaning Nigerians to welcome the smooth perfection of the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi kanu irrespective of the stringent bail conditions which have been questioned by many Nigerians and some of which have the semblance of infringement of fundamental human rights of Mazi Kanu. As we welcome Kanu’s bail, we wish to state clearly that bail should be extended to his colleagues too, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi as has been previously granted by the court.

We also wish to commend the efforts of Kanu’s legal team and all those who have been steadfast and supportive in the call for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu and his colleagues. Nzuko Umunna salutes the timely response of the South East senators Caucus especially Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and also the two others who signed the bail bond for the release of Kanu, Tochukwu Uchendu, Jewish Chief High Priest, Immanuel-El Shalom Oka-Ben Madu.We appreciate the various groups and leaders who showed and have continued to show solidarity to kanu and others in the course of this trial.

Finally, it will be recalled that Nzuko Umunna has earlier called for the unconditional release of Nnamdi kanu and his colleagues and we are not reneging on that until justice seems to have been done. We wish to reiterate our stand that the rights of Kanu and his colleagues must be respected and that the government should as a matter of fact look into the numerous issues that have given rise to the unprecedented upsurge in agitations in the South East part of the country instead of using brutal force to suppress peaceful protests.

Signed :

Paschal Mbanefo

Secretary

Ngozi Odumuko

Cordinator