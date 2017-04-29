Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has expressed worries on the rampant cases of raped of minors in‎ the state saying twenty five cases have been reported from January to date.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, the Command Public Relations Officer Superintendent Haruna Mohammed said that ‎the rate at which gender related offences are being perpetrated in the State is becoming a great source of worried to the command.

‎He explained that based on the available statistics, between 1/1/2017 to date the Command has recorded twenty five (25) cases of Rape out of which five cases involved four years old girls, four cases involved Eight years old girls.

While three cases involved thirteen years old, two cases involved nine, ten and 20 years old girls each, and one cases each for 5,6,7, 12,15,18, and 26 years old girls respectively.

He said, a total of twenty five suspects (25) were arrested and charged to various courts for prosecution.

However, he said that on the 21/4/2017 at about 1630hrs, following intelligence report, police detectives attached to the Command arrested one Sadiya Umar female aged 21 years of behind NEPA office in Jos, Plateau State.

Suspect lured a 13 years old girl of sabon garin saya in Bassa LGA of Plateau State and brought her to Bauchi State with intent to sale her.

She has voluntarily confessed to the act and is assisting the Police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of her accomplices after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.

He called on members of the public particularly parents and guardians are enjoined to caution their children against strangers and be security conscious by reporting suspicious persons in their neighborhood to the nearest Police Stations for prompt action.