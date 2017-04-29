Contrary to messages being circulated by those it described as “mischievous characters”, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has said that the mock examination for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations UTME) scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) would still take place and was “not postponed.”

A short statement issued on Friday night by the Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, urged the public to disregard such “misleading messages.”

The clarification came barely two days after the alarm raised by the Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, that some powerful forces who want the status quo to remain were bent on frustrating his efforts towards the forthcoming UTME.

He however vowed that JAMB would not return to the status quo, saying he would step on their toes no matter how big they could be.

“ People are bent on creating problems where none exists. I believe their toes are very big and I don’t mind stepping on them. We believe that at the end of the day, Nigerians will know the truth and who to appreciate and who to condemn.

“So I expect all other stakeholders involved in the system not to sabotage the efforts of JAMB but reciprocate such gesture and goodwill so that we could give Nigerians the best of services they deserve”, Oloyede said.

Benjamin said, “The JAMB voluntary mock examination is slated for Saturday April 29, 2017. This examination has not been postponed and candidates are urged to disregard any contrary and misleading messages being circulated by mischievous characters who want to create confusion and apprehension. JAMB wishes all candidates participating a successful outcome in the mock exercise.”