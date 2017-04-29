Contrary to messages being circulated by those it described as “mischievous characters”, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has said that the mock examination for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations UTME) scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) would still take place and was “not postponed.”
A short statement issued on Friday night by the Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, urged the public to disregard such “misleading messages.”
Benjamin said, “The JAMB voluntary mock examination is slated for Saturday April 29, 2017. This examination has not been postponed and candidates are urged to disregard any contrary and misleading messages being circulated by mischievous characters who want to create confusion and apprehension. JAMB wishes all candidates participating a successful outcome in the mock exercise.”