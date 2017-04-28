The government of Rivers State has banned the operation of 1866 illegal schools in the 23 LGA of the state.

The Commissioner for education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku explained that his Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike directed that all unapproved and illegal schools cease operations with effect from 1stSeptember, 2017 assuring that the ban will be effectively enforced.

Prof Ebeku also explained that the ban affects not only the listed schools but prohibits the operation of other unlisted unapproved schools; in effect, no private can operate without approval.

He further advised Parents, Wards and other interested persons to check the TIDE news of Friday and the national network newspaper, of Wednesday for more information on the ban.