Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], Nnamdi Kanu has departed Kuje prison. He departed the prison yard a munites to 6pm headed to the court house in Abuja.

At the court house, the leaders of Igbo community including Senator Abaribe, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo FCT Abuja and other Igbo personalities are said to be waiting to receive the leader of IPOB to finalize his bail conditions.

What is certain is that Nnamdi Kanu has left the jailer’s grips.

stay tuned