The Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa beat the hell out of a police Sergeant attached to him (speaker) for complaining over nonpayment of duty and food allowance.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Othman Abubakar, confirmed the development to newsmen in Yola on Thursday.

He said that the Area Commander in charge of Yola Area Command was handling the matter,saying he had no details yet over the incident.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity however said the sergeant, who was among the policemen attached to the speaker, complained over nonpayment of duty and food allowance.

He said, angered by the complaint, the speaker descended on the policeman, a development which took the intervention of his civil defence counterpart to rescue the uniformed man.

“The dazed sergeant was rescued by a civil defence man who had to remind the speaker that he was beating up a policeman,” the eye witness, who preferred anonymity said.

“You know, the speaker is a hot tempered person and one needs to know how to approach him on sensitive matters like this.”

“The sergeant needed to have followed due process in forwarding any complaint to the speaker.”

Efforts to get the side of the speaker proved abortive as the calls and text message made to his hand set were not replied.