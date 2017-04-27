Press Release
The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to an online publication on HOTGISTNAIJA on 26/4/2017 credited to a yet to be identified Policeman’s Facebook account on the above caption “Policeman threatens to kill 200 Nigerians if Buhari dies”.
- The Inspector General of Police has ordered immediate investigation into the unfortunate personal comments purportedly made by the alleged Police officer named Inusa Saidu Biu on his facebook account. Police officers are under obligation not to make unauthorized public comments.
- It is pertinent to state that the Nigeria Police Force is a highly discipline organization with full observation and compliance with professional ethics, decorum, respect for proper behaviour and good manners within the ranks of personnel of the Force, the comment therefore, is a distraction and absolutely a shadowy imagination of the writer and should be disregarded and discountenance in its entirety.
- The Force is therefore assuring the general public of it renewed determination and commitment to maintain law and order and guarantee the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians throughout the Country.
CSP Jimoh O Moshood
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FORCE HEADQUARTERS,
ABUJA