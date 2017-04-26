The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has
corrected the erroneous reporting, in a section of the media, of his
post-FEC press briefing on Wednesday (26April), noting he never said
the President is to work from home henceforth.
In a statement issued in Abuja, the Minister said the President only
decided to work from home today, not that he has decided to work from
home henceforth.
He said the headlines in a section of the media, ”Buhari to now work
from home – Lai Mohammed,” is a misrepresentation of his statement at
the briefing.
Quoting verbatim the relevant section of his briefing, Alhaji Mohammed
said: ”He (the President) wanted to rest TODAY and he asked the VP to
preside over TODAY’S meeting. In addition, he also asked that all his
files be taken home to him and he will be working from home TODAY.”
Segun Adeyemi
SA to Hon Minister of Information and Culture
Abuja
26 April 2017