PRESS RELEASE

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has

corrected the erroneous reporting, in a section of the media, of his

post-FEC press briefing on Wednesday (26April), noting he never said

the President is to work from home henceforth.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Minister said the President only

decided to work from home today, not that he has decided to work from

home henceforth.

He said the headlines in a section of the media, ”Buhari to now work

from home – Lai Mohammed,” is a misrepresentation of his statement at

the briefing.

Quoting verbatim the relevant section of his briefing, Alhaji Mohammed

said: ”He (the President) wanted to rest TODAY and he asked the VP to

preside over TODAY’S meeting. In addition, he also asked that all his

files be taken home to him and he will be working from home TODAY.”

Segun Adeyemi

SA to Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

26 April 2017