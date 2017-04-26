Information reaching 247ureports.com indicated that an Owerri High Court affirmed Eze Ilomuanya as the Traditional Ruler of his community, Obinugwu. It declared null and void and unlawful, the Gov Okorocha’s dethronement action against Eze Ilomuanya.

Among other reliefs, the court restrained Governor Okorocha from interfering in the duties of Ilomuanya as a Monarch. In addition, the court ruled that Governor Okorocha and Hon. Anwukah, the Minister of state, Education to pay Eze Ilomuanya N2 million and N50,000 respectively as cost.

–

