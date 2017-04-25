Hundreds of youths on the platform of Anambra Youths Movement (AYM) Tuesday morning took a protest the National Assembly complex to demand a proper investigation and and prosecution of Senator Andy Uba, over an alleged certificate scandal hanging on his neck.

The youths organisation, however, revealed that it has submitted a petition to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the of Senate President to that effect.

According to the petition signed by the National Coordinator of the group Comrade Austin Okeke, the group demanded an open and clinical investigation into the alleged falsification of Senator Qndy Uba’s WAEC results.

Other demands include: “Immediate retrieval & cancellation of the Certificate of Return issued Mr. Uba following the outcome of the 2015 Senatorial elections and banning Mr. Uba from ever contesting for any electoral position in Nigeria.”

The youths said “Senator Andy Uba has extensively falsified his academic credentials, according to finding published by a team of investigators at SaharaReporters. Documents obtained by these private investigators reveal that Mr. Uba has systematically lied about every level of his academic experience, brazenly doctoring his secondary school leaving certificate and making claims to several university degrees, including a doctorate, even though he never obtained even a bachelor’s degree.

Based on our private investigation, Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba completed his secondary school education at Union Secondary School, Awkunanaw, Enugu, in 1974. His statement of result as issued by his secondary school revealed that Mr. Uba sat for nine (9) subjects, namely:

English Language,

Literature in English,

Christian Religious Knowledge,

Economics,

Mathematics,

Physics,

Chemistry,

Biology, and

Statistics.

The document according to the petition, which contained the Senator’s examination number, 05465089, showed that Mr. Uba’s ORIGINAL/AUTHENTIC results were as follows:

English Literature – 9 (Fail)

Christian Religious Knowledge – 9 (Fail)

Economics – 9 (Fail)

English Language – 8 (Pass)

Mathematics – 7 (Pass)

Physics – 8 (Pass)

Biology – 8 (Pass)

Statistics – 8 (Pass)

Chemistry – 6 (Credit)

It also revealed further that “Mr. Uba forged a different “Confirmation of Result” dated November 13, 2013, claiming that the document was issued by the West African Examination Council (WAEC). In it, the fake document listed his grades as follows:

English Literature – 4 (Credit)

English Language – 7 (Pass)

Christian Religious Knowledge – 7 (Pass)

Economics – 4 (Credit)

Statistics – 6 (Credit)

Mathematics – 6 (Credit)

Physics – 4 (Credit)

Chemistry – 6 (Credit)

The petition read in part: “Anambra Youths Movement (AYM) officially writes to demand an immediate withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Mr. Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba (Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Federal Republic of Nigeria) over criminal cases of Deceit, Forgery & Perjury regards his representation during the 2015 general elections.

“AYM is a coalition of active and actionable grassroots based youth organizations in Anambra State, who are ready to defend and fight against impunity, corruption and injustice in our state and indeed Nigeria.

“In our continued efforts to prevent injustice and assist law enforcement agencies to bring culprits of criminal behavior to justice, AYM is hereby notifying you of a case of deceit, forgery & perjury concerning the aforementioned individual, which was perpetrated by him with the singular aim of deceiving the public.”

While raising concern over the development, the group said “By his actions, Mr. Uba has wilfully contravened Sections 463 of the Criminal Code (which provides for three years’ imprisonment for forgery) and sections 362 to 364 of the Penal Code which stipulates a punishment of up to 14 years’ imprisonment with option of fine or both.”