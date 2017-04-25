Jubilation has greeted the streets of Nigeria today as the Federal High Court seating in Abuja granted bail to the leader and face of new Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. The Justice of the court, Judge Nyako gave the declaration today that Nnamdi Kanu is granted bail.
The IPOB leader is also expected to provide three
sureties one of who must be a serving senator, a
jewish religious leader and highly respected
person and must own a land in anywhere in Abuja
The bail bond is N100 million for each surety.
He was also ordered never to grant any press
interview pending the outcome of his trial
He will not be in a gathering of more than 10
persons.
The judge on the matter Justice Binta Nyako said
Kanu’s bail will be revoked if any of the orders
are flouted.
The bail grant interestingly came on the day that the Governor of Ekiti State, Fayose appeared in court in honor of Nnamdi Kanu.
Stay tuned for the comprehensive report.