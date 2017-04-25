Jubilation has greeted the streets of Nigeria today as the Federal High Court seating in Abuja granted bail to the leader and face of new Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. The Justice of the court, Judge Nyako gave the declaration today that Nnamdi Kanu is granted bail.

The IPOB leader is also expected to provide three

sureties one of who must be a serving senator, a

jewish religious leader and highly respected

person and must own a land in anywhere in Abuja

The bail bond is N100 million for each surety.

He was also ordered never to grant any press

interview pending the outcome of his trial

He will not be in a gathering of more than 10

persons.

The judge on the matter Justice Binta Nyako said

Kanu’s bail will be revoked if any of the orders

are flouted.

The bail grant interestingly came on the day that the Governor of Ekiti State, Fayose appeared in court in honor of Nnamdi Kanu.

Stay tuned for the comprehensive report.