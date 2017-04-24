By Ogbonna Casmir

Pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has asked all lovers of Biafra as well advocates for the restoration of Biafran sovereignty, to come to the Federal High Court, Abuja tomorrow (today) to witness the trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu and three others.

A statement from the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful is equally asking all sympathizers of Biafra to come to the court to show solidarity to their course.

According to the statement, international observers are also expected to witness the court proceeding to see if secret testimony would be allowed in the trial as is done in Sharia Courts.

“The members of the indigenous people of Biafra and it’s leadership worldwide wish to use this medium to inform the Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom about the upcoming court case between our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Major General Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday 25th April 2017.

“The concocted and frivolous charges preferred against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi by DSS are coming up again on Tuesday 25th April 2017.

“We are expecting every Biafran lIving in Abuja and it’s environs to come out en-masse and show solidarity with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on that fateful day.

“People from Biafraland and parts of Nigeria are also expected to be in Abuja to offer support and solidarity to our leader who has been the subject of humiliation and incarceration by the Hausa Fulani dominated Islamic government of APC in Nigeria. He has been illegally detained in prison Abuja since October 2015.

“The court case today between Buhari and Kanu will determine if secret testimonies obtainable in Hausa Fulani Islamic Sharia Law will be used by Justice Binta Nyako herself an advocate of Sharia, to try our leader. What we are hoping not to see is the imposition of principles of Sharia law in any guise.

“We demand an open public trial with television cameras allowed to cover every step of these proceedings. Nigerian judiciary is equally on trial because Binta Nyako will have to justify to the rest of the world, why she wants to shield part of the court process behind a curtain. We demand to know what Binta Nyako is trying to help his brother Buhari to achieve.

“The court case tomorrow will be monitored by the international observers who are bent on watching how the Nigeria Government and her judiciary are ridiculing their images before the eyes of the world”, the statement reads.