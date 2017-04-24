The State House correspondent of The Punch, Olalekan Adetayo, was on Monday expelled from the beat over a story on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

The newspaper had on Sunday reported that there was fresh anxiety at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa over Buhari’s health.

Adetayo’s tag was seized before he was subsequently driven out of the State House.

He had earlier in the afternoon been summoned and interrogated by the Chief Security Officer to the President, Mr Bashir Bindawa.

The CSO had penultimate Thursday had an interactive session with members of the State House Press Corps during which he handed them guidelines on how to report the Villa.

The CSO had also in January summoned Daily Trust and the Punch correspondents over a story on an accidental discharge that injured a female worker at the State House.

Our correspondent reports that in 2015, Buhari’s administration reinstated the correspondent of Radio Deuchewelle, Musa Ubale, who was expelled by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Ubale is the incumbent chairman of the State House Press Corps.

Source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/punch-reporter-expelled-from-villa-over-story-on-buhari-s-health/194872.html