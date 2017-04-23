…Who owns IA Osborne Towers?

Our party requests the former Governor of Anambra State ,Mr. Peter Obi

to cut his sudden holiday abroad short, and return home to clear

himself of all issues, insinuations and innuendos arising from the

discovery of an equivalent of N15bn in cash denominated in multiple

currencies around his Lagos home.

We are not so concerned here about the angle of contravening the law,

as adequate institutions of state are already doing a thorough job on

the matter. We are only concerned that Obi is fast becoming the

proverbial country man who never steals, but who the theft of a goat

is reported, each time he passes’.

We are mindful that investigation and prosecution are ongoing in

another strong case involving the bribery of INEC officials, for which

Obi has been variously mentioned in cahoots with Dezziani

Alison-Madueke.

We have heard the TALE that the governor sent the keys to the N20m-

per-month rented acccommodation which needed to be searched by the

security agencies and it creates more questions for us than answers,

because searches are normally conducted in the presence of the house

owners.

But more importantly, we do not want to believe that Obi is skeptical

about appearing in person for issues that question his integrity and

acclaimed thrifty life, as that would be a serious error of judgment.

We are not impressed by the rootless propaganda of not furnishing the

particular flat bought by Mr. Peter Obi with Anambra State Government

money, because furnishing pales into insignificance when the capital

value of the flat is concerned.

Those who profess thrift as a lifestyle , while hiding ostentation

should rise to the many questions that have suddenly been thrown up

,particularly in a situation where Obi, a Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) member, renting a jumbo flat ownd by a another PDP member and

former PDP national Chairman and surrounded by many PDP co-tenants can

no longer say with certainty if Apartment 1A is owned by Mr. Gregory

Peter Onwubuashi Obi or my Mrs Margaret Obi,or both.

The situation as it is, provides Ndi Anambra an opportunity-become

issues with the law- to answers a few questions, including but not

limited to why one individual who advertises ‘thrift’ as a style

should pay rent for one month with money that can built block of flats

in Anambra State and still retain the moral code to carry on the

contradiction.

Consequently we reject the crude and rootless propaganda attempted by

Obi’s aides from the wrong station, on the wrong issue and at the

wrong time, and call for real explanation from Mr. Peter Obi, facing

Nigerians eye-to eye and not proxy scripts, dispatched on the run.

For ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC)

Okelo Madukaife

State Publicity Secretary