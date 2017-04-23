From Ali Garba, Bauchi
He said that going by his actions and that of the leadership of the party in the state, the governor was only on a mission to truncate democracy in Bauchi state.
“As my commitment to the people of my constituency, I bought land in all the seven local government areas to build hospitals where free medical services and drugs will be availed the people, since he has refused to allow us use the state own hospital for such gesture, but he is sabotaging the projects by threatening the contractors on site in a bid to get them to stop work,” he stated.
The senator also noted that there was never in the political history of Bauchi State had anyone been so vindictive in governance like governor Abubakar.
He pointed out that the people being presently denied dividends of democracy because of the ongoing political crisis were the same people the party would turn to for support when it is time for election.
He therefore called for quick and an honest intervention by the APC leadership before it is too late.
The national leadership of the party had inaugurated a committee headed by Senator Chris Ngige to mediated in the crisis which has been on since the inception of the APC led administration in Bauchi state.