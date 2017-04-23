From Ali Garba, Bauchi

Senator representing Bauchi North (APC) Senator Suleiman Mohamed Nazif has warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress may lose Bauchi State in 2019 unless Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar undemocratic acts are halted. He said that going by his actions and that of the leadership of the party in the state, the governor was only on a mission to truncate democracy in Bauchi state.

senator Nazif who gave the warning while speaking on the lingering crisis between the state governor and some federal lawmakers from the state saying evil have bedevilled APC administration in Bauchi

‎He described the actions by governor Abubakar and the state party leadership as political naivety and a demonstration of poor leadership qualities.