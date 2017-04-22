Emeka Nwafor, Awka

The way about of the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Rita Maduagwu is still unknown as she appeared to still be into hiding since she absconded with the ‘House’ symbol of authority penultimate week.

Maduagwu, on April 6, 2017 escaped with the mace to evade impeachment by her colleagues in the hallowed chamber who accused her of conspiracy, incompetence and gross misconduct.

247 reports that the embattled speaker was not sighted at any public function throughout the Easter period including in her own constituency and the mace of state Assembly has also not been released since she escaped impeachment with it.

Recall that Speaker Maduagwu has been in a cold war with his colleagues, who want her out by all means.

They have made seven unsuccessful attempts to impeach her but for governor’s intervention.

In one of the occasions, the lawmakers appealed to Obiano to appoint another member from Anambra South as Speaker but governor insists that Maduagwu will remain speaker until after November 8 governorship election.

Our correspondent gathered that Speaker Maduagwu, on April 13 reportedly sent message to his colleagues, informing them that House will reconvene on April 25, 2017 for legislative businesses.

A House member who pledged anonymity disclosed that no amount of pressure from governor will stop them from impeaching Speaker on 25 when they reconvene.

“She is just wasting her time and resources trying to lobby some of us. There will be no peace in the House until Rita Maduagwu is removed as speaker. She is a betrayal and leaks all our secrets to the executive arm and that is why over 25 members have signed her impeachment notice unknown to her” he said.

The Honourable member also disclosed that Hon. Romanus Obi (APGA Orumba North) has been anointed as her possible replacement.