Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has again begged President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President to urgently rescue the party from the hands of the current National Chairman Chief John Oyegun, from collapsing.

Other party leaders Frank appealed to include the party’s National leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, other founding fathers and stakeholders of the party.

Specifically, Frank made special appealed to the 24 APC governors on the platform of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) to urgently take a decision that will ensure the enthronement of capable hands that can effectively manage the party.

A statement signed on Friday in Abuja, Comrade Timi Frank, who was reacting to yet another postponement of national caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings by the party National Working Council (NWC), said “it is high time the real leaders of APC take charge and rescue it from the current handlers driving it to destruction.”

Recall that the party’s NWC through a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary Malam Bolaji Abdullahi on Wednesday, announced the postponement of National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) due to what is described as “unexpected” but Comrade Frank blamed it on “lack of trust from the party leaders for Chief Oyegun’s leadership style.”

According to him, “APC as it is now can’t hold any national meeting under the current Chairman. So, the call to save this party becomes apt now as I have been shouting alk this while. It is high time our national chairman save his face from total embarrassment but quietly resign from the office.

“As it is today, the party has become a caricature to Nigerians under Chief Oyegun, hence the need to save it. This is a party that is not bringing anything on the table to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration contrary to expectations.

“I will also appeal to the President to please give Chief Oyegun a soft landing through an exits root, as we are tire of excuses been given whenever any important meeting ought to hold and it does not. We need a National Chairman that can consult widely before he takes decision,” Frank said.