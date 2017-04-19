Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that the troubles within the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress [APC] may find its terminal solution in the coming days. This is according to information received from competent sources who revealed that the President of the federal republic of Nigeria and the national leader of the APC, General Mohammadu Buhari has signed off on the removal of Oyegun as the national chairman of the APC.

The President is said to have succumbed to pressures coming from several quarters within the party. He has been asked to weigh in and make a decision on the matters ailing the party. Particularly, some within the party believe that the loyalty of the present national chairman is not entirely to the president.

The former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adamu Oshiomole is expected to replace Oyegun as the national chairman.

stay tuned