Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described as absurd, claim
by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that
looters have resorted to burying stolen funds in their backyards, deep
forests and burial grounds, saying; “Looters in the Muhammadu Buhari’s
Presidency, especially those being compensated for funding the
election of the President in 2015 bury their own loots in the Villa
with Presidential protection,
The governor asked; “Should it be wrong for other supposed looters
that do not have presidential protection like the All Progressives
Congress (APC) looters to bury their loots in burial grounds probably
for spiritual protection?”
In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said
“Nigerians can no longer be fooled with stage-managed loots
recoveries, with no traceable owners (looters), especially when the
loots are traceable to close associates of the president and his
cabinet members.
He said; “Obviously, this so-called anti-corruption war has become a
laughing stock with N49 million found in Kaduna Airport, N448 million
discovered in a shop at Victoria Island, Lagos and N13 billion found
in Ikoyi, Lagos neither having owners nor the identities of owners of
the properties where the money was found known.”
Governor Fayose maintained that “It is either the money belongs to
members of Buhari’s government or it is being planted by the
government to sustain its fake anti-corruption fight in the minds of
the people.”
He said; “Enough of stage-managed and fake anti-corruption war aimed
solely at opposition figures, especially presidential hopefuls in the
2019 election.”
The governor noted that two different laws were now being operated in
the country, with one law for the APC and those who decamp to the
party and the other for the opposition, especially those perceived as
having presidential ambition.
“The narrative they push daily is that only those in their government
are saint while other Nigerians, including those in the National
Assembly, Judiciary, opposition politicians and the civil servants are
rogues while only Buhari’s appointees are saints.
“To worsen matters, the cluelessness of the APC government in the last
two years has plunged the country into debt without anything to show.
“The cabals in the Presidency are also taking advantage of the
President’s state of health, which is as a result of his age to
oppress Nigerians.
“Nigerians must therefore keep their eyes on the ball and not be
carried away by the orchestrated distractions aimed at preventing them
from seeing how the APC led government has failed woefully.”
He called on the international community to hold Nigeria accountable
on the recovered N13 billion cash found in that Ikoyi, Lagos apartment
saying; “this must not be swept under the carpet.”