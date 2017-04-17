The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), his eminence, Rev. Dr Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle has assured Nigerians that the power of resurrection will not only end the menace of corruption but bring the economy back out of the wood very soon.

The cleric who gave this assurance in his Easter Message to the nation which was signed by his Special Assistant (Media& Communications), Adebayo Oladeji circulated in Abuja at the weekend prayed to God to put into an end the economic hardship as He rolled away the stone from the tomb of Jesus Christ.

“I wish all Nigerians a happy Easter in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord. It is a season of hope, joy and restoration.

“The Lord that rolled away the stone from the mouth of the tomb to put the enemy to shame will roll away all causes of economic hardship from our nation in the name of Jesus.

“Corruption will be a thing of the past. As earthquake came to help in removing all hindrances to the resurrection of Christ for a glorious dawn to emerge, the God of heaven will divinely intervene to bail our nation out of economic downturn in the name of Jesus.”



“As the resurrection morning brought a day of joy and laughter back to the disciples, the future years shall be full of abundance in Nigeria and bring back our joy and celebration in our streets in the name of Jesus.

“May our challenges of Ayokunle who recalled the agony of the disciples of Jesus Christ over his death and how their sadness turned into joy on the resurrection morning is optimistic that the future of the country would be characterised by abundance, joy and celebrations.“As the resurrection morning brought a day of joy and laughter back to the disciples, the future years shall be full of abundance in Nigeria and bring back our joy and celebration in our streets in the name of Jesus.“May our challenges of today become our ladders to our testimonies tomorrow in the name of Jesus. It is well with you, our leaders at all levels of government and our nation in the name of Jesus Christ”

Ayokunle who is also the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention urged Nigerians not to cease praying for the country and those who are at the helm of affiars as they confront the challenges facing the populace.

“We should not be discouraged from praying for our nation and all our leaders at all levels. It is only God who could heal our Land and bail us out of the recession.

“My own denomination, the Nigerian Baptist Convention are gathering in Abuja for a whole week beginning from this weekend to seek the face of our God for Nigeria, her people and our leaders. Our God has not forgotten us. He gave a new song to the Disciples, He would surely do the same for us in Jesus name.”