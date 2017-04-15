Following a ‘save our party’ letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by the non-National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), its national chairman, Chief John Oyegun, has begged the aggrieved officers of the party, even as he blamed President Muhammadu Buhari’s led style of government for alleged negligence of the officials.

The national chairman who held a closed door meeting with the NEC members yesterday at the party national secretariat hurriedly called for the meeting after the forum made a complaint letter written to the president public.

Recalled that a copy of the letter obtained by Blueprint which was signed by a National Ex-officio, South-west coordinator, Hon. Omolayo O. Akintola, warned the president that if nothing is done by their grievences the situation might lead to “preventable, avoidable and unnecessary intra-party cracks that the present situation might generate.”

Blueprint, however, gathered from reliable sources who attended the emergency meeting that the national chairman practically begged the 18 out of 27 non-NWC (NEC) members.

One of the sources said: “the chairman had noticed that the NEC members were planning to pass a vote of confidence in him during the coming NEC meeting, that is why he quicly introduced a damage control meeting with us to prevent the unforseen steps that we may take. So, based on that we had a fair start with him. In fact, the chairman wanted us to grant press conference after the meeting to show that all is well but we refused.

“He was giving excuses on why our request had not been granted. He even blamed the presidency style of governance and saying this is an unusual government.

“We are pursuing a modest request that all the people who worked for the party Will be proud of.”

Another dependable source told our correspondent that NWC under Chief Oyegun hurriedly fixed date for the NEC meeting after they made their letter to the presidency public.

Part of the request in the said letter reads: “We strongly feel that an urgent call on the appropriate quarters of the party be nade to ensure that NEC meeting of our party as provided by Article 25 of our party constitution is obeyed to quarantine resolution of matters affecting party amicably.

“We are equally greatly displeased with the ways of handling party matters solely by the National Working Committee only without any recourse to the NEC from which NWC derived her powers.

“Also to be noted for appropriate advice is the exclusion of sizeable number of federating states from scheme of things within the party because many states are not presently represented by party officers on the current National Working Committee, hence, the need to be having regular NEC meetings pending tbe much awaited amendment to the present party constitution.

“We, therefore, deemed it necessary putting this letter across for your timely actions to save our great party from preventable, avoidable and unnecessary intra-party/in-house cracks that the present situation might generate.

“We strongly believe in your Excellency’s ability and sagacity to normalise things within a good time frame.”