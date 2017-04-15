The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has called on Christians to reach out and touch their neighbours with love this Easter and beyond.

In a special Easter Message signed by James Eze, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Governor Obiano observed that the human being is still the centrepiece of God’s creation and deserves to be treated with dignity and love.

According to him, “the feast of Easter should remind us of the deep mysteries of divine love, salvation and forgiveness. Of all creations, God choose to make man in his own image and likeness. Of all creatures, God sent His only begotten son to die for man. God has always made us the Apple of his eye. But sadly, through the ages, man has been his own worst enemy, visiting his own kind with the worst degradation imaginable. So, this Easter, let us make a change. Let us reach out and touch someone with love and kindness this Easter.”

Speaking further Governor Obiano observed that Nigeria was at the evolutionary stage when only the sacrificial love that Christ demonstrated when he wilfully went to the cross is what would save the day.

He therefore advised Christians to borrow a leaf from the salvific role of Christ to the world as a veritable standard on how to treat one another because we share the same humanity beneath the skin and beyond tribe and tongue.

Governor Obiano further observed that his administration was determined to continue to serve as a catalyst and push for a wholesome rebirth in Anambra State with his remarkably humane approach to governance.

He cited the interventionist roles of his administration in setting up a special home for the mentally challenged at Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area and the construction of over a dozen houses for indigent widows as typical examples of how Ndi Anambra could reach out and touch their neighbours during this Easter period and beyond.