The Chairman of Senate Committee on Local and Foreign debts and Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has said that call by Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for the National Assembly to open their books for public scrutiny was legitimate and morally right but the governor must tell Nigerians where he got the money he allegedly used to pay Fulani herdsmen to stop the carnage in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Senator Sani said it was however unfortunate that apart from President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, none of the Change ambassadors was ready to publicly declare their assets.

He said Nigerians are living in a period he described as “Felanistic times” where people blame each other for the wrongs of the society, adding that the leadership of the National Assembly was listening to the clamour, believing that the disclosure by Speaker Dogara was timely.

The statement reads: “The call for National Assembly to open its book is legitimate and morally right. I believe the leadership of the Assembly is listening and the disclosure by speaker Dogara is timely.

“The general public should not be deceived by Kaduna Governor stunts and public presentation of his work of fiction he calls security vote. Whoever can believe that a state Governor lives on less than half a million monthly is either hypnotised, dazzed or high on an inebriant.

“If you are convinced that Kaduna Governor transparently spent his security votes on CCTV camera, visit Kaduna if you will ever see one security camera. If you are convinced that the Kaduna Governor transparently spent his security votes on the police, please ask him from which of the votes does he pay the Herdsmen?

“We live in a ” FELAnistic” times where the Political elites are engaged “you be thief,I no be thief,you be robber,I no be robber,you be armed robber, I no be armed robber situation.”

“The Nigerian public cannot know who is a saint or a sinner in power. It always has to take men out of power for the public to know what exist beneath the throne.

“Nigeria’s lost wealth is not just in Swiss banks and dubai real estate; it’s not just hidden in cesspit holes and in dusty ceilings; its in the files of conduct bureau well protected by the law of secrecy.

“Apart from PMB and VP Osinbajo, no other vendor of change is willing to publicly declare his assets. Everyman on the throne of power stands in the dock of history and posterity. If we don’t learn from the travails of men out of power, we will queue behind them in fate.”