From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

Not less than twenty four (24) persons have have been reported died of an outbreak of Lassa fever in Bauchi

The victims die between November 2015 and february 2017 across the State.

This was contained in a data obtained from the ministry of health Bauchi.

The report also indicated that 37 cases were recorded in seven (7) local government areas of the State.

It further indicated that two cases recorded in plateau state were treated in Bauchi.

The worse hit local government areas affected are Tafawa Balewa, Dass, Bauchi, Bogoro, Toro, Alkaleri and Ganjuwa.

The report indicated that a total of 18 people died as a result of the outbreak in 2016 while 3 died in 2015 and 2017 had 3 deaths.

A total of 23 males between the ages of 3, 78 while 14 males aged between 20 and 70 years

Interviewing a resident, Malam Sani Dauda advised residents to keep their environment very clean and should also follow all the health tips on Lassa Fever to avoid feature re-occurring.

“I am afraid, I pray that government will create more awareness so that more people will be safe from this killer‎ virus”.