Press Release-
Information available to us indicated that the failed attempt by the
main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party to instigate
Nigerians against President Muhammadu Buhari using the debunked phone
tapping scandal was aimed at portraying the government as a repressive
and autocratic regime ahead of this year’s World Press Freedom Day
which comes up on May 3.
According to our intelligence, the move was part of the grand plan by
the PDP and the fifth columnists within the Buhari’s government to
start the demonisation campaign against his government which will be
celebrating two years in office on May 29.
For Example, in their accusation, they claimed that the Department of
State Service as an agency under the Ministry of Interior has started
the recording and saving of phone conversations among Nigerians in
it’s system as well as monitoring and censuring of all Twitter,
Facebook and WhatsApp chatts and comments in the country.
We must state that the PDP and the promoters of the false report were
not smart enough as the DSS as one of the three intelligence
organisations that was created out of the old National Security
Organisation in 1986 is not under the Ministry of Interior but under
the Office of the National Security Adviser to the President. In other
words, it is under the Presidency and not the Ministry of Interior as
alleged.
Hence, in our analysis, the latest claim is a forerunner to the
planned misinformation and campaign of calumny which they have
designed against President Buhari but feared the security operatives
may come after them for committing felony against the state.
Therefore, we are calling on Nigerians to be wary of plans by PDP and
the fifth colunmists to deceive them ahead of Mr. President’s two
years anniversary in office on May 29.
Signed:
Mr. Collins Edwin,
National Secretary,
APC Youths Renaissance.