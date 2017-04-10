Press Release-

Information available to us indicated that the failed attempt by the

main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party to instigate

Nigerians against President Muhammadu Buhari using the debunked phone

tapping scandal was aimed at portraying the government as a repressive

and autocratic regime ahead of this year’s World Press Freedom Day

which comes up on May 3.

According to our intelligence, the move was part of the grand plan by

the PDP and the fifth columnists within the Buhari’s government to

start the demonisation campaign against his government which will be

celebrating two years in office on May 29.

For Example, in their accusation, they claimed that the Department of

State Service as an agency under the Ministry of Interior has started

the recording and saving of phone conversations among Nigerians in

it’s system as well as monitoring and censuring of all Twitter,

Facebook and WhatsApp chatts and comments in the country.

We must state that the PDP and the promoters of the false report were

not smart enough as the DSS as one of the three intelligence

organisations that was created out of the old National Security

Organisation in 1986 is not under the Ministry of Interior but under

the Office of the National Security Adviser to the President. In other

words, it is under the Presidency and not the Ministry of Interior as

alleged.

Hence, in our analysis, the latest claim is a forerunner to the

planned misinformation and campaign of calumny which they have

designed against President Buhari but feared the security operatives

may come after them for committing felony against the state.

Therefore, we are calling on Nigerians to be wary of plans by PDP and

the fifth colunmists to deceive them ahead of Mr. President’s two

years anniversary in office on May 29.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance.