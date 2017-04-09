A serious challenges is been faced bythe current Galadima of Bauchi surveyor Sa’idu Ibrahim Jahun as other aspirant who keenly constructed together to appeal court judgment.

‎Those who contested with him are Mohammed Auwal Yahaya Galadanci and Ja’afar Suleiman.

Our reporter learnt that the two contested are backed by the Bauchi state government.

The source said, Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar as a bonafide member of Galadima lineage is also interested in the seat of Galadima who is a Senior king maker in the state.

Speaking to Journalists Galadanci‎ explained that they will appeal Bauchi State High Court judgement as part of their struggle to ensure Justice and fairness over the selection and appointment of surveyor Sa’idu Ibrahim Jahun as Galadiman Bauchi.

It is recalled that…

The Aspirants Mohammed Auwal Yahaya Galadanci and Ja’afar u Suleiman had earlier filed asuit on behalf of themselves as descendants of first Galadiman Bauchi Umaru Faruku son of Abdullahi Fulanin Jahun alleged that the present Galadima is not among the people that inherited the stool , he has no right to contest for the seat and asked the court declare his nomination and appointment as null and void and delete his name from the. List of people that become Galadiman Bauchi.

Galadima Saidu denied all the allegations and. Claimed that he came from first Galadiman Bauchi Faruku.

In his Judgement Justice Mohammed Abubakar Sambo dismissed the suit for lack of evidence and ordered the plaintiffs to pay N20,000 to the defendants.

The case has lingered in Bauchi State High Court since 2011 before it was dismissed.