The former Treasurer of Uba Plank and Joist Association (UPJA), Sir Linus C. Uba, has insisted that the leadership of the association stole over N18 million belonging to the association.

Under cross-examination by the defense counsel, EB Obi, Uba said the chairman of the association , Anthony Chiloni, during their last general meeting in 2016 refused some of them who opposed him to talk, rather appointed his cronies who made contributions.

He also restated that Chiloni was banking the association”s money in his own private account and withdrew anytime he wanted to pay into the association”s account.

The Presiding Senior Magistrate ,Mrs. Chioma Amulukwe, however adjourned the matter to April, 24, 2017, for defence”s continuation of their cross-examination.

The prosecuting Police Officer, Crescent Ogbu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will also produce more witnesses at the resumed sitting.

The five market leaders UPJA arraigned for stealing the association”s money were Chiloni, Ajaegbo Godwin, Odera Nwosu, Anadumaka Chukwuma and Rapuluchukwu Okafor.