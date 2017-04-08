Following a crucial meeting with a special contact committee of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in Niger State yesterday led by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alh Alfa Mohammed, Sheik Adam Sidi Yaqub finally joined the party yesterday.

Sheik Adam who was accompanied in solidarity to the meeting by 20 top Islamic clerics drawn from the three geo-political zones of the state said that he finally settled for SDP after due consultations and discovery that SDP has the most reliable and matured National leader among others in Nigeria, in person of Chief Olu Falae, CFR, GCON, former Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria and Minister for Finance, whose leadership of the party is known for internal democracy and transparency.

Further, Sheik Adam said that the core values of the SDP as discovered by him, centres on welfarism and rule of law, which tallies with the teachings of his faith,Islam; hence he sees the SDP as the best soul mate in his quest to end the injustice and neglect of Nigerlites by successive administrations led by the traditional politicians in the state, if he is elected as the next Governor of the state by the grace of God.

Sheik Adam, a grassroots preacher known within major Islamic movements in and outside Nigeria was the special Adviser on religious affairs to a former Governor of Niger state, Dr Babangida Aliyu. He declared yesterday that ” now is the time for the men of God to unite and take over power in order to rescue the people from the clutches of suffering, abject poverty and under development”.