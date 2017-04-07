Our great party warns those who are hell bent on scandalizing APC

aspirants across the board and at will in the eleventh hour of an

election year that the distraction strategy will end up being barren.

Those who have had things to say about certain persons, who are not

standing or running for office for the first time, but are saying them

only now, should assist Anambra State by aligning with the APC focus

on issues and not inventing scandals where they do not exist.

APC is a liberated party destined to take Nigeria , no less Anambra

State to its deserved level of political stability, advanced

democracy, compassionate society were corruption is minimal, which

includes reducing lies told by governments, as apparent in the current

level emanating from Obiano-led APGA-controlled Anambra State

Government.

We warn agents of Anambra State Government and the hangers-on around

Chief Willie Obiano, including but not limited to his 500 Special

advisers to leave the APC alone, as their principal has done nothing

to merit a second term in office, and not amount of mud-slinging

against APC aspirants can change the situation.

We expect Ndi Anambra to hear many more things being cooked up about

many more APC aspirants, from a N12,000i per night room in North West

of Awka that has for the past 75 days became a kitchen where lies are

asked ,some half-done.

The issues in focus today are that Willie Obiano promised four pillars

of development and failed in all.

He promised heightened activities oil-producing Anambra State, in

status and content, and failed. He promised investment in industries

and failed, only to throw around unverifiable statistics to impress

those outside Anambra State. He has been caught too many times on raw

lies told on agriculture, particularly on investment in rice

production and export earning s in vegetable. He promised boosted

commerce and recorded a down- turn instead in Nigerian Bureau o

Statistics figures.

Our state is now in huge debt in excess of N60bn, from huge surpluses

and the daily merry-making in Government House for no discernible feat

is not about to end.

Gov. Obiano failed on continuation, completion, commissioning of

projects which he promised and counts as an achievement back-bench

issues of paying wages, when a critical review of those sectors reveal

clear deficit in his folk-tale claims and actual performance.

We now need to remind those running away from the discussion on these

failures by raking up issues about APC aspirants to get back into

their respective cocoons before the hot water fountain is let lose.

For: ALL PROGRESSIVES CONG RESS (APC), ANAMBRA STATE CHAPTER