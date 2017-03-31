By Abu Duniya, Abuja

Some Civil Society Organisations in Abuja and members of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), are drawn in battle over the sharing of an alleged 200 Million Naira released by international human rights protection group, Amnesty International.

It was gathered that the money which was released last week by the Human Rights group was budgeted for the sponsorship of protests and to influence public opinion in their favour in the wake of protests and condemnations of their recent infamous roles in the fight against terror in Nigeria.

According to sources, the 200 million Naira which was released to a faction of the NLC through Amnesty International’s Country Director, to coordinate other civil society groups who are supposed to organise rallies and also press events in Abuja in its favour, is yet to be distributed as supposed even as the Civil Society Organisations have already swung into action with rallies ongoing in various parts of the nation’s capital.

Speaking to our correspondent on account of anonymity, one of the leaders of the groups said prior to today’s rallies, they had severally requested meetings with the NLC since the release of the money so as to enable them handle logistic issues prior to their planned rallies and press conferences but have met with brick walls.

“it is rather unfortunate that the NLC is acting this way. This funds were made available since last week but they have refused to distribute to the stakeholders involved, neither have they availed themselves for any consultations. We are already in motion and are ready with our people waiting for logistics to take action but these guys are holding us back.” He lamented.

However the CSOs who have already taken to the streets as agreed have also vowed to hunt down the leaders of the labour faction for their share of the largesse even as some are said to have already concluded plans to besiege the residence of those who are alleged to have scuttled away with their money.

This is even as earlier before the protest, some members of the CSOs had mauled one Tajudeen Babatunde, a member of the NLC who was found around the venue of one of the rallies, with threats to visit further mayhem on all those involved.

An insider at the headquarters of the NLC who pleaded not to be mentioned as he was not given permission to speak on the matter, confirmed to our correspondent that the union had received undisclosed money from Amnesty International as grants for human rights pursuit but was quick to refute claims by CSOs that they were to share in the money.

Meanwhile all efforts to reach Amnesty International’s spokesperson for confirmation proved abortive as all calls placed to the phone number were not responding.