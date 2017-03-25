From Aliyu Shehu

–

Even to the majority of his critics, President Muhammadu Buhari, despite desperate moves by dangerous cabals truncate his efforts, has continued to show commitment in the fight against corruption and corrupt politicians. Using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as being led by its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, President Buhari’s administration has shown the signal that even some bad eggs who stole public funds and are hiding on the banner of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), to shield themselves from being probed, will not be spared in this resolve to expose corrupt politicians and recover the people’s money from the hands of the greedy few.

Beyond the controversial report from the Department of State Services (DSS), which allegedly ‘defeated’ the integrity of Magu, there are clear indications that a cabal within the Senate is assiduously working against the confirmation of Magu as the substantive EFCC chairman. Their reasons are clear—that already, the EFCC has compiled cases and petitions of corruption against them and will soon swing into action. Even the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in a recent interview he granted TVC News in Morocco, openly confirmed that the much publicized DSS ‘letter of integrity test’ was not the reason why Magu was rejected.

According to Saraki in his interview with TVC News, “You are jumping into conclusion that he (Magu) was rejected because of the accusation (DSS REPORT). I don’t think there was anywhere we said he was rejected based on accusations. We have nominees that come all the time with different issues. Two weeks ago, we screened the Chief Justice of Nigeria and he scaled through. Now the EFCC chairman came and he did not pass the screening. Someone else will come and may pass…”This statement by the Senate President has clearly educated discernable Nigerians that, indeed, a cabal within the Senate is bent on stopping Magu so as to save their heads.

Though there may be so many interests working against Magu, the major group within the Senate, which has sworn to stop Magu’s confirmation by all means, has been uncovered. The leader and convener of this cabal against Magu in the Senate is no other than the immediate-past Governor of Kano state and Senator, representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. Impeccable sources within the Senate revealed that Kwankwaso is at the fore-front of the campaign to stop Magu at the Senate.

According to sources close to the former Governor, he was not happy that the Magu-led EFCC decided to go ahead with its decision to arraign and prosecute him for alleged financial crimes he committed while in office as the Executive Governor of Kano state between 2011 and 2015. It was also learnt that EFCC has received avalanche of reports and petitions against Kwankwaso on the way and manner he handled funds, including the Local Government allocations, Pension funds as well as billions of Naira earmarked for the execution of capital projects.

Apart from receiving hundreds of billions of Naira from Federal Allocation, it was discovered that most of the projects initiated by the Kwankwaso administration were not paid for, whereas, commissions amounting to 25 per cent were collected from the contractors. It is on record that his successor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is currently battling on how to offset the arrears! For instance, the contractors handling Abbale Street in Fagge, Yahaya Gusau Road and Prince Audu Aboki Underpass have shown willingness to come up with facts on how Kwankwaso defrauded contractors during his tenure!

Again, it has also been discovered that the much publicized 5 kilometre road in all the 44 Local Government Areas as purportedly constructed by the Kwankwaso administration was nothing but a fraud and conduit pipe used in diverting funds made for Local Councils. Investigations have shown that why many of the roads were not completed, a good number of them were half-hazardly built on Federal Roads! Today, Kwankwaso is yet to give account where those funds have gone to and why many debts were left behind for his successor. The Magu-led EFCC has these facts.

Give it to him, Senator Kwankwaso is a determined politician and can go at any length to realize his ambition, even at the detriment of the people. He demonstrated the same muscle during the last APC primaries in Lagos which our dear President Muhammadu Buhari emerged the people’s choice. The games Kwankwaso played at that time to outsmart, not only President Buhari, but Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Turakin Adamawa), and even the APC national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, are still fresh in the memory—though he did not succeed.

Kwankwaso, ‘the man with the iron shoe’ is at it again. This time, he has sworn that no one can stop him from ruling Nigeria in 2019, not even the damning reports of corruption against him resting on the table of the acting EFCC chairman. From all indications, Kwankwaso is afraid of Magu. He is working against Magu’s confirmation. He is working against the fight against corruption in Nigeria. He is building up for his presidency come 2019. Nigerians are watching.