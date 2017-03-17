Press Release-

After our last press statement on the groundless posture of our

Senators on Col. Hameed Ali, we are shocked by information reaching

our desk indicating that some corrupt importers allegedly contributed

the sum N100 billion and gave to some Senators to engineer the ongoing

harassment and intimidation of the Controller-General of Nigerian

Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd).

We had wanted to ignore this allegation, but because of the ferocity

inherent in the inertia that have greeted the idle stance of our

Senators on a trivial matter which made them to abandon positive

legislation that will drive the country out of its current recession,

we have decided to give second thought to the allegation.

Hence, we have commissioned a team of experts to investigate the matter

and report to us by next week.

Therefore, we are using this platform to inform our Senators that if

they don’t back-down in their garrulous bid to moless, harass,

intimidate and humiliate Col. Hameed Ali, we will be forced to name

those who collected N100 billion from corrupt importers to humiliate

the retired Colonel.

Signed:

Mr. Brown Justice,

Convener,

New Mandate Movement.

Contact us through brownjustice649@gmail.com