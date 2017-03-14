*Gov set to employ additional 4,000 workers for Imo

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has ordered the arrest of the deposed traditional ruler of Obinugwu in Orlu LGA, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya

The governor’s order followed the directive by the federal government to Governor Rochas Okorocha, telling him to respect the Appeal Court judgment by reinstating Ilomuanya as the chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers

The directive from the Federal Government was contained in a letter by the Attorney -General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Malami Abubakar (SAN) dated November 10, 2016.

But, speaking with journalists in his Spibat Mansion, Okorocha warned the Obinugwu monarch to stop parading himself as traditional ruler else he(Okorocha) would be left with no other option butto banish him from the state.

“Let me clarify, Ilomuanya is no longer an Eze, he is Mr. Ilomuanya. He is not an Eze and will no longer be an Eze, His Ezeship was not a proper one. Let me give you an insight, for the purpose of those who misplace fact. What Illomuanya went to Court for, is to claim that he is still the Chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council.

“First of all, I removed him as Chairman of Ndieze, he wasn’t coming to meetings or attending any function so we removed him as Eze. He went to Court and the Court said status quo should remain which means the last incident should remain which is his removal, which was the last thing that took him to Court. His five years tenure ended 3 years ago so the issue of tenure is over, he can only ask for entitlement of the tenure because the tenure has elapsed. For now, he is no longer an Eze unless the Court says otherwise. I have warned that he stops parading himself as an Eze or I will banish him from the State. I may be forced to direct police to arrest him anywhere he is seen driving with the coat of arm as a traditional ruler in Imo’’, Okorocha said”, Okorocha stated.

On the sack of civil servants in the state, the governor said his government is to recruit additional 4, 000 fresh graduates into the state civil service.

Okorocha explained that the new employment is aimed at reviving the state workforce to meet model challenges.

He said those to be employed must be around 27 years of age, computer literate and capable of adding values into government operations.

The governor said that the state government was presently building 27 computer centres across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state, saying “computer education is compulsory all schools in Imo’’.

Okorocha who reiterated the resolve of his administration to continue with the free education policy he introduced since his first tenure, said so far more than N60 billion have been spent on the programme.

On the complaints of underdevelopment by oil bearing communities of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta, Okorocha announced that N1billion has been set aside for the renovation of schools in the two council areas.

The governor further hinted that the state would soon phase out the use of tricycle for commercial services in Owerri , saying “ a new taxi scheme which will be benefitting to the aesthetic class of Owerri will be introduced.

“As we talk, we have ordered for 1, 000 units of the vehicles to be used as taxi in Owerri and once these vehicles are here, we will phase out keke and now use keke at the suburbs and the hinterlands.

“As part of my promise to make 1, 000 millionaires 350 youths would be given N1 million to purchase first phase of these 1,000 taxi which price is put at N1 million, while 350 women would receive N100, 000 each under women empowerment programme;;, he said.

Responding to a question on activities on the state of customary courts in Imo, Okorocha said his administration is out to ensure that Imo judiciary is rated among the best in the country and would not support wrong activities in the system.

“If the tenure of the customary courts has expired, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State should forward a memorandum to me immediately because allowing such persons in the system is not the best’’, he said.