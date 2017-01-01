2017: “APC Will Chase Out Atiku, Tinubu May Be Poisoned” – Prophet Omale

Should Buhari Comment On The Slaughter In Southern Kaduna By Fulanis No

The head of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has said God told him that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will “be forced out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)” while the party’s National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “may be poisoned.”

The man of God also revealed that if fervent prayers were not said the Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose “may face impeachment.”

Prophet Omale, who read out 2017 prophecies and vision God showed him in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, also said that “President Muhammadu Buhari chooses the Mandela option, (that is, not to contest again in 2019) a very powerful man will be anointed by him from North West to rule after him.”

He said God told him that the proposed Mega Party will not come to reality in 2017 added that aside two People Democratic Party (PDP) governors “cross carpet to APC,” another “South-South strong man who rose out of the walls will join the ruling Pparty.”

On corruption, Prophet Omale said 2017 will witness the anti-corruption hammer landing three serving Ministersin President Buhari’s cabinet.

On economy, the man of God said Dollar will move from last year prediction of $350 to $570, even predicted that “No oil in explorable quantity will be found in the North, NNPC should seek the Divine Hand of God to know where to find oil in the North.

“I see peace in Nigerdelta, but Federal Government should make peace with former President Jonathan and his family to sustain that peace.”

While calling on the country to “pray against a plane crash in early 2017”, he also warned that prayer should be said “against Boko Haram efforts to create mayhem in Abuja: residents of Gwagwalada should be vigilant.

“January 27th keep ringing bells in my head, let us pray for ourselves, for our country, we deserve political stability to enable economic prosperity. Let us pray! There will be no shedding of blood.

“Let us pray for the health of a former President to avert bereavement.

“I see fire outbreak in Lagos and Abuja markets.

“I see changes in INEC Leadership

“Taraba should pray to avert a very severe Ethno-religious crisis.

“A very important Emir should pray against bereavement.

“Nigeria should pray to avert deadly inter tribal clash in Lagos state.

“A former Governor should pray against sudden death.

“I see massive oil spillage around Kogi that will lead to seven days fire.

“Three Banks will collapse.

“A Service Chief of one of the armed forces will be dropped.”

On international level, the prophet said he “foresee a massive typhoon in Thailand that may be worse than the last tsunami.

“The new Ghana President-elect should pray against liver and internal organ sickness after inauguration.

“Yahaya Jammeh will hand over to President-Elect Barrow.

“Robert Mugabe may not survive 2017.

“Jacob Zuma may still be in trouble, adding that “big tragedy will happen in China.”

“The English Queen should pray against life threatening health challenges.

On sports, he said a “famous Nigerian Athlete should pray against injury that may end his career.”

The Prophet however admonished that some of these danger can be averted if serious prayers are done.

He also encouraged people to be fervent in prayers and to have strong faith in God saying “with God all things are possible.”