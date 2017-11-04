2 Convicted, 12 Arrested For Vandalizing EEDC Installations

At the Federal High Court Abakaliki, Okechukwu Anoke was recently sentenced to three years imprisonment by Justice Akintayo Aluko after he pleaded guilty for vandalising aluminum conductor cables, property of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) at Onicha Isu, Ebonyi State, an act punishable under Section 1(10) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Volume 9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In the same vein, Matthew Moses was sentenced to one year imprisonment by U.M. Ozoeze (Mrs), Chief Magistrate Grade II, at Court 9, Enugu-North Magisterial District, Enugu State for receiving stolen property belonging to EEDC.

Meanwhile, a total of twelve vandals have been apprehended by men of various vigilante groups in the South East for their involvement in vandalising properties and installations belonging to EEDC.

Onyedika Nwosu, Chizoba Ezedialu and Chinonso Ezenwaume were arrested by the Achina Community vigilante, Ekwulobia, Anambra State for vandalising EEDC Substation located at Oye Achina; while Ezenwa Chidiebere and Obinna Ubah were arrested for receiving vandalised properties of EEDC.

The duo of Stanley Nwaemeka and Abumchukwu Nwele were arrested by the Umuogharu Community vigilante group in Ezza North Local Government Area, Ebonyi State for vandalising Okposi Umuogharu 3 Substations and also carting away some armored cables belonging to EEDC.

At Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, Maduka Udechukwu of Umumillo Village, was arrested for vandalizing aluminium bare conductors belonging to EEDC in Umumillo Village.

In a related development, Damian Onu along with two members of his gang identified as Chinwendu Ebie and Kenechukwu Okoye were arrested for vandalising Ihie Ishiagu Community 500KVA Substation; while Ikechukwu Nwankpa was arrested by vigilante group for vandalising Water Works 160KVA Substation located at Tipper junction, Awkunanaw.

The arrested vandals have been handed over to Police for interrogation, further investigation and possible prosecution. This development is expected to reduce the rate of vandalism which is currently on the rise.

As we continue to call on our customers and members of the public to join hands with EEDC in ensuring that the Substations provided to serve them are not vandalised, we commend the efforts of the various vigilante groups, Army, Police and Civil Defense for their unalloyed support in ensuring that these elements are apprehended and brought to book.