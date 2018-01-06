1 Die, Two Injured In Kano NDLEA Ambush

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has suffered a loss in Kano.

The personnel of the agency in Kano while returning from an operation along Rano area of the state about 40km away from Kano town were ambushed by unknown gun men who opened fire on their operational vehicle during the early hours of Thursday at about 2am.

According to information disclosed to news men on Friday at the command’s head quarters in Kano, the command lost a personnel (Tanko ampani, with ASNII Rank) while two others sustained gun shot injuries and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The National Chairman of the Agency Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah who was at the command on Friday to commiserate with his men and encourage them, said that the officers must remain resolute and committed to their duties and not allow the sad incidence to deter them.

Abdallah decried inadequate operational gears and other necessary equipments in the agency as well as lack of funds for smooth operation.

” am here to commiserate with you over the loss of our colleague. It such an unfortunate event over the span of four month, the agency has lost 4 of its gallant officer, 3 at Okene in Kogi state and the latest on in Kano”

“Am assuring you that a proper report would be drafted for onward submission to the Federal Government which will contain all the problems you people are passing through. We hope that the Federal government would as a matter of urgency, adopt necessary measures to put an end to the challenges militating against the agency’s smooth operation” he said.

The state commander Hamza Umar said that preliminary investigation revealed that his men were attacked with Ak47 and that investigation is still ongoing to unravel the identity of those behind the attack.

Stressing that his command will not be deterred by the activities of such miscreants.